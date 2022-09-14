“If it hadn't been the lockdown, the movie would then have never gone into floors”, says ‘Goru’ director Himangshu Prasad Das, who always sets his characters in predetermined and peculiar situations that provide a breeding ground for his societal analysis or commentary.

'Bulu Film', a bold and brave story from 'Goru' director Himangshu Prasad Das's dropped in theatres recently and turned out to be a big hit. It couches its blows in humour, it takes the shield of a large, boisterous, and frequently superfluous people.

Financial difficulties, household responsibilities, and the need for the self-esteem that only money can bring motivate the three troublemakers to design a foolproof way to earn quick cash.

The idea is to shoot and create pornographic content and then sell it on the internet. In tough times like the lockdown, where no other employment or work has clicked, it is the sole successful source of food. However, the task is not as straightforward as they had hoped due to individual, personal, and social issues.

'Bulu Film' tells the story of three social outcasts and occasional dimwits who are sometimes ahead of their time and sometimes behind it. One of them owns the Global Village (shop), had the first PCO (Public Call Office), and sold the first VCDs in their little village. The other drives a TATA Magic and carries passengers in the hopes of one day owning a vehicle. His hopes are disappointed because he was unable to forecast the outbreak of the epidemic. And the third member of this group, a flashy character who used to work in a Goa hotel and was most likely laid off when the epidemic struck, now spends his time doing nothing.

Talking exclusively to IndiaTodayNE, Director Himangshu Prasad Das stated, ‘Bulu Film’ can be watched with your family, it totally depends on the mindset. The film is solely based on the mindset of men toward women in our society. The main motto of this movie is to highlight male domination in society.

Reacting to the controversies that have been made so far, Das told IndiaTodayNE, “people who already watched the movie, didn’t complain. No one can create controversy after watching the movie because we have given justice to all my characters. I’m assured that people will become our fans after watching the movie”.

“This is a protest against male domination in society. Bulu’s decision is a thappar (slap) to the mindset of society. Everyone was judging her because she was a widow, a loner without knowing her identity”.

Assamese cinema has lately seen substantial transformations, with more new filmmakers entering the industry and the contents are much more mature nowadays as compared to its previous years. “It is our duty to show the different colours of the society as it is changing incredibly. We can't use an outdated notion to make a movie in this day and age. All we want is to reflect the newness of the society, we need to change the rich boy, poor girl concept of Assamese cinema. Doing that will not be justice to the art”.

“People are hungry and it is the responsibility of the filmmakers to provide a unique and new concept to the audience to cover the generation gap. Have to take risks if you’re bringing a bold and brave story”.

In the end, let me inform you that some more ideas are cooking up in the director’s kitchen and soon we will be receiving quirky entertaining dramas/movies.