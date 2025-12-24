Call of Duty co-creator Vince Zampella dies in California car crash

Video game industry veteran Vince Zampella, a driving force behind the globally successful Call of Duty series, has died following a car crash in Southern California. He was 55.

Authorities said Zampella was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Angeles Crest Highway, north of Los Angeles, at around 12:45 pm local time. Officers from the California Highway Patrol responded after the vehicle left the roadway, struck a concrete barrier and caught fire.

Police confirmed that two people were inside the car. The driver became trapped, while the passenger was ejected. Both suffered fatal injuries. Investigators said it remains unclear whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the crash.

Zampella was reportedly driving a Ferrari southbound when the incident occurred. He died at the scene, while the second occupant was later pronounced dead at hospital.

News of his death sent shockwaves through the global gaming community. The official account of The Game Awards described Zampella as a defining figure in modern gaming, crediting him as a co-creator of Call of Duty and a co-founder of influential studios.

Alongside Jason West, Zampella co-founded Infinity Ward, where the Call of Duty franchise was born and grew into one of the most commercially successful series in entertainment history. The pair later launched Respawn Entertainment, which produced critically acclaimed titles including Titanfall, Apex Legends and the Star Wars Jedi series.

Zampella also played a key leadership role within Electronic Arts, overseeing development on the Battlefield franchise and shaping the direction of several major studios.

Respawn Entertainment paid tribute to its founder, calling him a visionary leader whose influence on games and teams would be felt for generations.

Footage circulating online appears to show the vehicle speeding through a tunnel moments before the crash. Investigations into the exact cause of the accident are ongoing.