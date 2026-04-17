Call of Duty film locks 2028 release date as adaptation moves ahead

A film based on the blockbuster video game franchise Call of Duty is set to hit theatres on June 30, 2028, with development gaining momentum following its showcase at CinemaCon 2026.

Director Pete Berg will helm the project, working from a script by Taylor Sheridan. The duo signalled a focus on realism and scale, drawing from their personal connections to the special operations community. In a message to theatre owners, Berg said the film aims to portray elite soldiers on a “human level” while delivering large-scale action.

The Call of Duty franchise, developed by Activision and now owned by Microsoft, remains one of the most successful in gaming history. With over 1 billion players and more than $35 billion in lifetime revenue, the series has built a global audience since its debut in 2003.

Plot details and casting for the film have not yet been disclosed. The games are known for their first-person shooter format, often centred on modern and historical military conflicts.

The project comes amid continued interest in adapting video games for the screen. Recent successes include The Super Mario Bros. Movie and A Minecraft Movie, while Sonic the Hedgehog has established a strong film and streaming presence.

Industry insiders have indicated that while the current plan focuses on a single film, there is scope to expand Call of Duty into a wider film and television franchise if the first instalment performs well.