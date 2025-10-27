Camila Mendes says yes! ‘Riverdale’ star engaged to Rudy Mancuso

Love is in the air for Riverdale alum Camila Mendes! The actor, best known for her role as Veronica Lodge, is officially engaged to musician, actor, and filmmaker Rudy Mancuso.

The couple shared the happy news on Instagram, where Mendes posted a series of dreamy photos from the surprise proposal, captioned simply: “engaged to my best friend.”

The intimate setup featured white décor, soft lighting, and minimal floral touches — a cosy backdrop for the big question. One photo captured Mancuso down on one knee as Mendes looked completely stunned before pulling him into an emotional hug.

Fans and celebrity friends wasted no time flooding her comments with love. Riverdale co-star Lili Reinhart gushed, “Love you so much, my cami. Congratulations to you both,” while Vanessa Morgan added, “Omg. Stunning. So happy for you!!!!” Stars like Vanessa Hudgens, Grant Gustin, Katherine Langford, and Lana Condor also chimed in with congratulatory messages.

According to People, the proposal took place on October 24 and came as a complete surprise. Mendes thought she was attending a birthday party for her producing partner, Rachel Matthews, only to discover it was actually her engagement celebration, surrounded by family and close friends.

After saying yes, the newly engaged couple even stopped by actor Glen Powell’s birthday bash, where Mendes’ sparkling engagement ring stole the spotlight.

Mendes and Mancuso first sparked romance rumours back in late 2022 after meeting on the set of their film Música. They went public on Valentine’s Day 2023 when Mendes posted a sweet tribute to her now-fiancé, writing, “Meu valentine. te amo so much.”

From on-screen drama to real-life romance, it looks like Camila Mendes just got her ultimate happy ending.