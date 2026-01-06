Canadian comedian Russell Peters to perform in Shillong on March 27 as part of ‘Relax World Tour’ India leg

Canadian stand-up comedian Russell Peters will perform in Shillong, Meghalaya, on March 27 as part of his 2026 Relax World Tour, bringing his globally popular observational humour to Meghalaya during his much-anticipated return to India.

The Shillong show is part of Peters’ India tour scheduled for March, which will see the comedian perform across seven cities. Widely known for his sharp takes on family dynamics, cultural stereotypes and audience interactions, Peters is set to make this his sixth tour of India, described by his team as his biggest engagement with Indian audiences so far.

The India leg of the tour will begin in Delhi on March 15, followed by Pune on March 18, Bengaluru on March 20, Mumbai on March 22, Hyderabad on March 25, Shillong on March 27 and Kolkata on March 29.

In Pune, Peters will perform at Amanora Mall in Hadapsar on March 18. The three-hour show will begin at 7 pm, with ticket prices starting from Rs 2,000. Similar large-scale productions are expected across other Indian cities, including Shillong, where fans have been eagerly awaiting his return.

Peters, who has ancestral roots in India, has often described the country as “one of my favourite places to visit.” His shows in India have consistently drawn packed venues, reflecting his strong connect with audiences through humour rooted in everyday experiences, cultural clashes and global immigrant narratives.

Globally, the Relax World Tour spans multiple countries, including the United States, where Peters will perform in cities such as Naples, Tampa, Chicago, Austin, Phoenix and San Jose, among others. The tour also includes stops in California, Texas, Florida, New York and New Jersey before and after the India leg.

Known for his ability to improvise and directly engage with audiences, Peters has performed to sold-out crowds across the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Australia and the Middle East. His return to India is expected to be one of the highlights of the tour, especially with stops in culturally diverse cities such as Shillong and Kolkata.

Promotional material for the tour promises a mix of classic Russell Peters humour and fresh material. “From family quirks to cultural clashes and everything in between, he knows exactly how to leave you in splits,” the publicity note said.

With Shillong featuring prominently in the India schedule, comedy fans in the Northeast are set for a rare opportunity to catch one of the world’s most recognised stand-up comedians live on stage.