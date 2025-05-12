The Cannes Film Festival has issued strict new dress code regulations for its upcoming 78th edition, placing a ban on outfits that promote nudity and imposing tighter controls on what guests can wear to gala screenings at the Grand Théâtre Lumière.

The move is being framed as a matter of "decency" and crowd management, as outlined in the official charter published on the festival’s website.

Between May 13 and May 24, artists attending evening screenings at 7 and 10 pm will be expected to follow specific attire guidelines. Traditional evening wear remains the standard—long dresses for women and tuxedos for men—but the rules now explicitly outline acceptable alternatives, such as cocktail dresses, dark-coloured pantsuits, and black or navy-blue suits with bow ties or dark ties. Athletic shoes are not permitted, and only “elegant shoes and sandals” will be allowed.

“For decency reasons, nudity is prohibited on the red carpet, as well as in any other area of the Festival,” the document states. This marks a clear shift in tone from previous years, where daring fashion statements occasionally drew criticism but were largely tolerated.

Another significant change targets oversized garments, including dresses with long trains. Organisers say these outfits “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theatre.” As a result, attendees wearing such garments may be turned away at the red carpet.

The policy extends beyond clothing. Tote bags, backpacks, and other large bags will not be allowed inside gala venues. Lockers will be made available until 12:30 a.m. near the Gare Maritime for attendees who need to store their belongings.

Festival staff have been given the authority to enforce the new rules without exception. “The Festival welcoming teams will be obligated to prohibit Red Carpet access to anyone not respecting these rules,” the document reads.

The new regulations come as the festival prepares to welcome filmmakers, actors, and industry professionals from across the globe. While screenings of anticipated unreleased films will remain the main attraction, the red carpet’s changing landscape reflects a growing emphasis on crowd control and public image.

The Cannes Film Festival opens May 13.