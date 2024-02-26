Kenneth Mitchell, known for his roles in Captain Marvel and Star Trek: Discovery, has passed away at the age of 49 after battling with motor neurone disease ALS for over 5 years, the Canadian actor’s family said in a statement on Sunday.

“With heavy hearts we announce the passing of Kenneth Alexander Mitchell, beloved father, husband, brother, uncle, son and dear friend,” reads the statement shared on Instagram. “Ken was widely known as an actor in many films and television shows. He portrayed an Olympic hopeful, an apocalypse survivor, an astronaut, a superhero’s dad, and four unique Star Trekkers,” the statement further read.

Kenneth Mitchell is a well-known face of the entertainment world. He gained immense fame via CBS' television series, Jericho and for portraying various characters in Star Trek: Discovery. His latest big hit was the 2019 film, Captain Marvel, where he played the role of the superhero, Carol Danvers's father. Apart from these, Kenneth has been featured in movies like Miracle, Tasmanian Devils, Ghost Whisperer, Charms for the Easy Life, Blood Honey, Bones and more.

In 2018, Mitchell was diagnosed with ALS, which is a neurological disorder that affects the brain and spinal cord's nerve cells. Also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, it, throughout its run, causes the patient to lose muscle strength and control. Mitchell, for five and a half years, bravely battled the disease but ultimately succumbed to it.