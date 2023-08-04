Cardi B will not face any legal charges for throwing her microphone into the crowd after a fan hurled a drink at her during a performance Sunday, the Las Vegas police confirmed on August 3.

Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld, Cardi B's attorneys, said in a statement that they were informed of the outcome and appreciated the police department's prompt action.

The rapper's presence last Sunday at Drai's Beach Club in Las Vegas matched the address on the incident report, even though it wasn't specifically named by name in the police department's statement.

The video of the rapper Cardi B hitting a concertgoer with her microphone has gone viral. Another conversation over the emerging practice of fans throwing things at their favourite performers while they perform on stage has been triggered by this viral video.

The incident was captured on camera and uploaded from several perspectives on the social networking site X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday (July 31).