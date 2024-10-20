Producer Ekta Kapoor and her mother Shobha Kapoor are facing legal trouble as a case has been filed against them under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case pertains to inappropriate scenes involving minor girls shown in season 6 of the web series Gandi Baat, streamed on ALT Balaji between February and April 2021.

Mumbai Police confirmed that the case was registered against Balaji Telefilms Limited, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor at the MHB police station under IPC section 295-A, the Information Technology Act, and sections 13 and 15 of the POCSO Act.

The complaint highlights the portrayal of explicit content involving minors, although the controversial episode is no longer available on the streaming platform.