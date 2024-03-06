The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted a U/A certification to Ajay Devgn's highly anticipated film, 'Shaitaan,' scheduled for release on March 8, 2024. The movie, centered around the concept of 'Vashikaran,' boasts a stellar cast including R Madhavan and Jyotika in pivotal roles. Despite the certification, the CBFC has mandated several changes, as reported by Bollywood Hungama.

According to the reports, 'Shaitaan' has undergone four modifications and one scene cut under the CBFC's directives. The board has requested the addition of a voiceover featuring a disclaimer stating 'the film does not support/endorse black magic.' Additionally, the CBFC has asked for the replacement of a slang word used in the movie with a scream. Given the film's theme of black magic, certain gory scenes prompted the board to recommend a 25% reduction in a visual depicting blood coming out from the mouth. The filmmakers were also instructed to incorporate a message about alcohol consumption. With these alterations, the final duration of 'Shaitaan' has been revealed as 132 minutes.

About 'Shaitaan,' the movie features R Madhavan as the antagonist, with Jyothika and Ajay Devgn portraying the roles of husband and wife. At the trailer launch event, Devgn and Madhavan addressed questions about their roles, with Devgn expressing his reluctance to play the antagonist. He cited a stronger emotional connection to the character of a distraught father in the film.

"When we started shooting, the first thing Maddy (Madhavan) told me was: 'Why aren't you doing this role, why have you given it to me?'. I told him, 'I really feel for the character of the father, so I will not be able to do justice to the other character. It's a stronger character though," explained Devgn.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' promises an intense battle between good and evil, as evidenced by the trailer. The film is set to hit the big screens on March 8, 2024, and is eagerly awaited by fans and cinephiles alike.