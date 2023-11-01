Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, one of Bollywood's most beloved couples, made a dazzling public appearance on Tuesday night at the Jio World Plaza launch event. This appearance comes on the heels of the couple facing criticism after their recent appearance on Koffee With Karan.

In a video circulating on social media, the power couple, affectionately known as DeepVeer, were seen elegantly dressed in matching black outfits, exuding style and grace. Deepika stunned in an off-shoulder, body-hugging black ensemble, showcasing her timeless beauty. Ranveer, on the other hand, opted for a dapper look, forgoing a shirt and donning a black blazer paired with matching pants.

The controversy arose after Deepika Padukone hinted at the nature of their relationship during their chat with the show's host, Karan Johar. She mentioned her desire to remain single for a while, having come from challenging past relationships. Deepika revealed, "I wanted to be single for a while because I had come from difficult relationships. I was going through a phase where I said 'I just don't want to be attached, don't want to be committed.' And I had fun! And then he came along, so I didn't commit until he proposed to me. There was no commitment as such. Even if we were technically allowed to see other people, we would just keep coming back to each other."

This candid revelation raised questions about whether Deepika and Ranveer's initial relationship was more of a "situationship." It also led to trolling from certain quarters.

In a show of support, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate took to her social media platform to defend Deepika Padukone against the online trolling. She expressed her disappointment with those who criticized Deepika for openly discussing her relationships on Karan Johar's show and condemned the spread of "vulgar memes" targeting the actress.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's public appearance at the Jio World Plaza event not only showcased their style and charisma but also demonstrated their resilience in the face of controversies, proving that they continue to be a celebrated and cherished couple in the world of Bollywood.