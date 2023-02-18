The actors' fraternity in India has set its own successful T20 league, also called as Celebrity Cricket League.

This year the celebrities will be playing the 7th T20 season of the league that will begin on 18 February 2023.

Let's have a look at the date, time, participating teams, and live-streaming details for the Celebrity Cricket League 2023.

CCL 2023 Teams

The CCL 2023 will feature eight clubs. Mumbai Heroes, Karnataka Bulldozers, Chennai Rhinos, Telugu Warriors, Kerala Strikers, Bengal Tigers, Punjab de Sher, and Bhojpuri Dabbangs are the teams involved.

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Ritesh Deshmukh, who leads Mumbai Heroes, Sunil Shetty, Bobby Deol, and many more Bollywood stars will appear in the CCL 2023. South talents like Kichcha Sudeep and Akhil Akkineni will also appear in CCL 2023.

When and where to watch CCL 2023 live in India?

The CCL 2023 will begin on February 18, 2023, and conclude on March 19, 2023. The live coverage of CCL 2023 matches will begin at 2:30 PM and 7:00 PM on the TV channel.

The Celebrity Cricket League's broadcast rights have been bought by Zee Entertainment. So, consumers in India may watch the CCL T20 competition live on 9 different networks in 9 different languages.

Zee Anmol Cinema – Hindi

& Pictures – English

Zee Thirai – Tamil

Zee Cinemalu – Telugu

Zee Picchar – Kannada

Flowers TV – Malayalam

PTC Punjabi – Punjabi

Zee Bangla Cinema – Bangla

Zee Biskope – Bhojpuri

The live streaming of Celebrity Cricket League 2023 will be available on the Zee5 app. Fans can also watch the highlights of CCL 2023 matches on the Celebrity Cricket League channel on YouTube.