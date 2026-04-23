Celeste Rivas Hernandez stabbed to death, medical examiner confirms, as D4vd faces murder charge

Celeste Rivas Hernandez, the 15-year-old girl whose remains were discovered inside the boot of a towed car in Los Angeles last year, was killed by multiple stab wounds, the County of Los Angeles Department of Medical Examiner has confirmed.

The finding, which officially classifies her death as homicide, was determined as far back as December 2025 — but a court order obtained by the Los Angeles Police Department had prevented its public release until now.

Her body was found on September 8, 2025 by workers at an impound yard in Los Angeles, who alerted authorities after detecting a strong odour coming from a vehicle. A detective with the LAPD pronounced her dead at the scene. A deputy medical examiner carried out a full examination two days later at the department's Forensic Science Centre.

Chief Medical Examiner Dr Odey Ukpo expressed relief that the findings could now be disclosed. "It is unfathomable they have had to wait this long to learn what happened to their daughter," he said, referring to Rivas Hernandez's family. He added that the public release of such findings was essential not only for accountability but for what he described as "social justice and prevention."

The car in which her remains were found had been left parked for several weeks in a Hollywood Hills neighbourhood before being towed to the yard.

Investigators linked the vehicle to David Burke, a 21-year-old musician who performs under the name D4vd. Burke was subsequently charged with first-degree murder and other serious offences by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's office. He pleaded not guilty at his first court appearance and was remanded in custody without bail.

Rivas Hernandez had been reported missing in April 2024, more than a year before her remains were discovered.

Burke rose to prominence in 2022 after recording music on his phone and releasing it online, building a following largely among younger listeners. His track Romantic Homicide helped secure him a major recording deal.

Prosecutors have indicated that the alleged killing may have been connected to an effort to suppress damaging information, though those claims remain untested and will be examined at trial. Further court hearings are expected in the coming months.