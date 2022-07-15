Internet users from Assam might have come across the name Celesti Bairagey. She is known for her social media presence as an influencer and has a striking resemblance to Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Her popularity has now earned her the lead position in the upcoming Hindi serial known as ‘Rajjo Rocket’.

The actress is originally from Assam and is currently pursuing a degree in literature.

She is currently in Mumbai where she is busy filming the episodes that will premiere on Star Plus soon.

She has been quoted as saying: "We shot for the show in Kulu in minus degree temperatures and did many difficult stunts. I am glad that the makers are nice and warm towards me because it is not easy for any young small, city girl to start shooting for such a challenging role. The show is all about the journey of an athlete and I am glad that my first show is something that I am proud of. Alia Bhatt's role in Highway is my most favourite and I hope in future, I am able to do such roles and meet her someday."

Rajveer Singh, a well-known face with a long list of credits, and the actress will star in the show as leads.

‘Rajjo Rocket’ revolves around the titular character ‘Rajjo’, a naturally gifted athlete in her teens who is fighting to survive in the harsh reality of a small village that is disconnected from society.

Produced by Bits and Bots Media, a Mukta Dhond creation, the show ‘Rajjo Rocket’ is set to launch soon on India’s leading Hindi channel Star Plus.