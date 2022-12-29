The movie Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, has recently been certified by the CBFC examination committee.

However, the screening committee has directed the producers to make the recommended modifications to the picture, including the songs, and to submit the amended version prior to theatrical distribution.

Pathaan is set to be released on January 25, 2023.

Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film, has already seen several setbacks. The usage of orange-coloured swimwear in the song Besharam Rang, which stars Deepika Padukone and SRK in uber-glamorous and scorching avatars, sparked criticism. The film has now been submitted to the CBFC for censorship ahead of its January 25, 2023 release date.

After assessing the film, the censor board instructed the producers to make suggested alterations to the picture, including the songs and asked to resubmit the new version of the Pathaan movie for certification.

Pathaan's first song, starring Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan, has been trending for all the wrong reasons since its release. Fans are adoring the main actors' hot chemistry, and Deepika's daring look has been the talk of the town.

However, many internet users were dissatisfied with the colour of Deepika's bikini in the song. A group of online users also initiated a boycott trend towards the film and urged a ban on it for the use of 'vulgarity'.

It needs mention here that a seer from Ayodhya also threatened to "burn Shah Rukh Khan alive amid the uproar caused by the recently released "Besharam Rang" song, a dance number from the film "Pathaan," which stars Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan.

On December 19, Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya of Tapasvi Chhawani told reporters that he would defend anyone who "burned" the actor in court.

The seer stated that every cinema hall that screens the movie will be burned down. He also called for a ban on the movie being shown in theatres.