Kabir Khan's latest biographical sports drama, "Chandu Champion," starring Kartik Aaryan, demonstrated strong box office performance on its first Sunday, June 16. After a slow start on its opening day, June 14, the film picked up momentum, particularly over the weekend. On Sunday, the movie saw a significant growth of almost 40% from Saturday's earnings, bringing in Rs 10 crore.

As reported by industry tracker Sacnilk, the total box office collection for "Chandu Champion" after three days stands at Rs 21.75 crore. The film had an opening day collection of Rs 4.75 crore, followed by Rs 7 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, it achieved an overall occupancy of 32.47% in Hindi, with the highest attendance during evening shows.

With the Eid holiday falling on Monday, "Chandu Champion" is expected to maintain its box office momentum. However, it will soon face competition from the highly anticipated "Kalki 2898 AD," directed by Nag Ashwin, which releases on June 27. Currently, it competes with the horror-comedy "Munjya," which has already crossed the Rs 50 crore mark.

Despite gaining traction on Sunday, "Chandu Champion" remains Kartik Aaryan's second-lowest weekend opener since his debut film "Pyaar Ka Punchnama." His earlier 2023 release "Shehzada" earned Rs 20.20 crore over its opening weekend, while "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2" grossed Rs 55.96 crore and "Satyaprem Ki Katha" earned Rs 37.35 crore during their first weekends.

The film has benefited from positive word of mouth, with IndiaToday.in giving it a 3-star rating. A review highlighted that "Chandu Champion" is compelling due to Kabir Khan's strong belief in the story, turning it into an inspiring and feel-good watch. The film's themes of heroism, potential, and perseverance resonate on a human level, despite being somewhat clichéd.

"Chandu Champion" also features Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Rajpal Yadav, and Bhuvan Arora in significant roles.