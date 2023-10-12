The team of the highly anticipated sports drama Chandu Champion embarked on a bold project in the second schedule: recording an amazing eight-minute single-shot combat action at a breathtaking altitude of 9000 feet above sea level. In the Kabir Khan movie, Kartik Aaryan, who portrays the main character, will be seen wearing an army uniform.

The creation of a single-take action scene that portrayed a massive battle in 1965 was reportedly one of this project's most outstanding features. In order to accomplish this amazing feat, the crew built a sizable army camp in Jammu and Kashmir's stunning Aru Valley, which is situated at an elevation of almost 10,000 feet above sea level.

According to the source, Kartik Aaryan, Vijay Raaz, and Bhuvan Arora practised nonstop for five days in order to polish their roles in this epic combat sequence. The crew executed the scenario flawlessly on the sixth day, capturing the intense mood of the battle.

The film's makers said that their inspiration came from the genuine story of a motivated athlete. Rumour has it that its inspiration was Murlikant Petkar, an Indian freestyle swimmer and the country's first gold medallist at the Paralympic Games.

The second shoot schedule for the film took place in Kashmir after London. Sharing the details about the same, a source told Pinkvilla, "The second schedule of Chandu Champion begins next week in Kashmir. The location scouting has been completed, and Kabir and his team will soon fly to Kashmir to begin shooting on September 24."

