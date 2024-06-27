Kartik Aaryan's latest film, "Chandu Champion," is maintaining its momentum at the box office, with collections approaching the Rs 100 crore mark after 13 days in theaters. Despite fluctuating daily earnings, the Kabir Khan-directed sports drama has amassed over Rs 64 crore, bringing it closer to the coveted Rs 100 crore club.

Based on the life of Murlikant Petkar, India's first Paralympic gold medalist in freestyle swimming, "Chandu Champion" premiered on June 14. The film opened with Rs 5.40 crore on its first day and saw a significant 45% increase on the second day, earning Rs 7.70 crore. The upward trend continued on the third day with a collection of Rs 11.01 crore, boosted by positive word of mouth and favorable reviews.

During its second week, the film maintained steady earnings. On its second Wednesday, it collected Rs 2.15 crore, bringing the total to Rs 64.16 crore. Earlier in the week, it earned Rs 6.01 crore on Day 4, Rs 3.60 crore on Day 5, Rs 3.40 crore on Day 6, and Rs 3.01 crore on Day 7. Entering its second week, the film made Rs 3.32 crore on Day 8, Rs 6.30 crore on Day 9, and Rs 8.01 crore on Day 10. The film saw lower earnings of Rs 2.1 crore on both Days 11 and 12, followed by Rs 2.15 crore on Day 13.

Trade expert Girish Johar commented on the film’s performance, tweeting, “So #ChanduChampion did bring some respite at the #BoxOffice, is truly appreciated & celebrated film as well. Had the music been better or good, it would have definitely added more strength to its legs at the BO. #KartikAaryan has added another feather to his cap & is being truly loved in the film.”