Kartik Aaryan has shared a brand-new poster from the upcoming film 'Chandu Champion,' portraying him as a soldier on a battlefield. The film's highly anticipated trailer is set to release on May 18 in Kartik's hometown, Gwalior. Until now, two posters of the actor have been released.

In the third poster, Kartik is depicted in a pivotal war scene, shot in the breathtaking Aru Valley in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharing the photo, Kartik wrote, "The proudest moment of my career so far- playing a soldier of the Glorious Indian Army, one of the many facets of Chandu Champion’s life!! Glimpse of the 8 min long single take War Sequence Salute to the Indian Armed Forces!"

On May 16, Kartik shared his second poster from the film, showing him looking intense with an injured face at a boxing rink. The actor had his boxing gloves on and wore a mouthguard as blood oozed from the side of his eyes.

Director Kabir Khan praised Kartik Aaryan's dedication in a long note. He highlighted the actor's hard work and his physical transformation, which was achieved without steroids. A part of his note read: "The story of Chandu Champion is an incredibly inspiring true story but the journey that Kartik went through to become this champion is no less inspiring. I met him when he had put on weight for a role. He had 39 per cent body fat. I told him that he had to portray an international level multi-disciplinary sportsperson. He just smiled and said 'I will do it Sir.' A year and a half later with no use of steroids - something that he was adamant about - we took this photo on set. Body fat 7 per cent!! I’m proud of you @kartikaaryan."

The trailer of 'Chandu Champion' will be launched in Kartik Aaryan's hometown, Gwalior, marking a special return for the actor. 'Chandu Champion' is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan and directed by Kabir Khan. The film is set for a theatrical release on June 14, 2024.