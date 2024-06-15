Kartik Aaryan’s latest film, 'Chandu Champion,' opened to a respectable Rs 5.4 crore on its first day at the box office. The inspirational sports biopic, directed by Kabir Khan, portrays the life of Murlikant Petkar, India’s first Paralympic gold medalist.

The film's Day 1 earnings mark the lowest opening for a Kartik Aaryan film since 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2' in 2015, which was his breakthrough hit. Compared to Aaryan's last theatrical release, ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha,’ which earned Rs 8.25 crore on its opening day, 'Chandu Champion' has garnered significantly lower figures. Additionally, Aaryan's 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' had an impressive opening of Rs 14.11 crore and eventually grossed Rs 265.5 crore worldwide.

Despite the relatively modest opening, 'Chandu Champion' witnessed an overall occupancy rate of 16.84 per cent on its debut. The film, jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, released in theaters on June 14, 2024.

The initial box office performance has sparked discussions among industry analysts and fans, considering Kartik Aaryan's recent success with higher-grossing films.