Renowned Bollywood singer Shahid Mallya, known for his soulful renditions in songs like "Rabba Main Toh Marr Gaya," "Kudmayi," and "Shauq," recently opened up about his experiences of being replaced by ace singer Arijit Singh in a notable track. During a candid interview, Mallya revealed the circumstances surrounding his replacement and expressed his sentiments on the matter.

According to Mallya, he had originally recorded the song "Channa Mereya" from the film "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil." However, just a week before the song's release, he received a call from composer Pritam Sir, informing him of the production team's decision to have Arijit Singh sing the track instead. Despite pouring his heart and soul into the song for two years, Mallya found himself replaced at the eleventh hour, leaving him heartbroken.

Reflecting on the incident, Mallya expressed his disappointment, stating, "I gave heart and soul to the song but got replaced while everybody was on board." He compared this experience to when he himself replaced Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in the song "Rabba Main Toh Mar Gaya," acknowledging the complexities of the industry.

Furthermore, Mallya criticized the tendency of some composers to prioritize a singer's social media following over their talent and dedication. He emphasized the importance of having faith in both the composer and the singer, condemning the reliance on social media metrics as a measure of an artist's worth. "The composer should believe in himself and the singer. They should have 100% faith in their singers," he asserted.

Mallya's revelations shed light on the challenges faced by artists in the competitive landscape of Bollywood music, where decisions often hinge on factors beyond mere musical merit. Despite the setbacks, Mallya remains undeterred, continuing to pursue his passion for music with resilience and determination.