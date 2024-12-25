Moviegoers were left disappointed and confused as chaos erupted at the iconic Raj Mandir cinema hall when the screening of Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, was abruptly cancelled without any explanation. Fans who had eagerly anticipated the film’s release on December 5 were frustrated when they discovered the show they had booked was no longer being screened.

Several ticket holders who had pre-booked their seats on the popular ticketing platform BookMyShow expressed outrage over the last-minute cancellation. The theatre’s management did not provide a clear reason, leaving many to speculate about what caused the disruption.

"I had booked tickets for the movie Pushpa 2 on the 21st [December], but when I arrived, they told me the show was cancelled," one disappointed attendee said. "I was told to watch a different show instead, which I didn’t want to see."

A woman who had traveled to attend the 10:45 am screening added, "The staff said the cancellation was done by the producers, but I have not received any notification or refund from BookMyShow." She also noted that the 2:30 pm show was scheduled to proceed as planned, but this did little to console those affected by the earlier cancellation.

Fans Travel Long Distances, Leave Disheartened

Many fans had journeyed from far-off places to Jaipur’s iconic cinema hall, known for its grandeur and immersive movie experience, only to leave empty-handed. A few shared that they had taken time off work and made travel arrangements specifically to see Pushpa 2 at Raj Mandir, making the abrupt cancellation particularly frustrating.

The lack of communication from both the theatre’s management and the film’s producers has only added to the confusion. While there were murmurs that the cancellation might be tied to decisions from the producers, no official statement was issued at the time, leaving ticket holders to rely on vague information provided by theatre staff.

The situation has also raised concerns about refunds, as many ticket holders claimed they had not received any updates from BookMyShow. The ticketing platform’s silence compounded the grievances, with several attendees questioning the reliability of advance booking systems when such issues arise.

Pushpa 2: The Rule has been one of the most anticipated films of the year, following the massive success of its predecessor, Pushpa: The Rise. Directed by Sukumar, the film stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Fans have been flocking to theatres nationwide to catch the high-octane sequel, making the cancellation at Raj Mandir all the more disappointing for those affected.