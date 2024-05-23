Charlie Colin, the bassist and founding member of the American pop-rock band Train, has died at the age of 58. The tragic incident reportedly occurred after Colin slipped and fell in the shower while house-sitting for a friend in Belgium. His mother confirmed his death to TMZ, revealing that his friends discovered his body five days after their return from a trip.

Colin had recently moved to Belgium to teach a music masterclass and was working on new music for an upcoming release before his untimely death. Details about the exact date of his death remain unclear at this time.

Train, the San Francisco-based band, was formed in 1993 and achieved its first commercial success with the self-titled album "Train." The original lineup included Pat Monahan, Rob Hotchkiss, Jimmy Stafford, Scott Underwood, and Charlie Colin. The band's current members, as of 2024, include Pat Monahan (lead vocals), Taylor Locke (guitar, vocals), Hector Maldonado (bass, vocals), Jerry Becker (keyboards, guitar), and Matt Musty (drums).

Colin's contributions to Train's early success were significant, and his death marks a sad moment for the music community and fans worldwide.