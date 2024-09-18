Charlie Puth officially married Brooke Sansone just a year after getting engaged. The couple tied the knot on September 7 at Puth's family estate in Montecito, California.

Puth, 32, shared the news on Instagram with a heartfelt message, saying, "I love you, Brooke. I always have. I promise I'll love you every day in this life, and even more when we move on to our next." He also expressed his gratitude for Sansone making him "the happiest man alive."

Photos from the ceremony show Puth in a custom all-black suit from Bode, while Sansone wore a strapless gown by Danielle Frankel. The wedding was held under an olive tree, chosen for its special meaning to Sansone.

Sansone wanted the wedding to blend tradition with a modern twist. She walked down the aisle to Aerosmith’s "I Don't Want to Miss a Thing," and the ceremony was officiated by Puth's best friend. Both Puth and Sansone included the line "It's always been you" in their vows.

The couple's history goes back to their shared New Jersey upbringing. Sansone noted that their connection was evident from a young age, though the timing was never right until now.

After the wedding, Puth was seen wearing a gold band, leading to speculation about a honeymoon in Lake Como, Italy. Their engagement was announced on September 5, 2023, with Puth posting photos of Sansone's pear-cut engagement ring.