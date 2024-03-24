Actor Cameron Diaz and musician husband Benji Madden have welcomed a baby boy, Cardinal Madden, into their family. The couple shared the news on Instagram, where they expressed their joy and gratitude. The couple also stated that they would not be posting any pictures for the child's safety and privacy.

The couple announced the arrival of their son, Cardinal Madden, on Friday, March 22, via a joint Instagram post. They wrote, "We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden. He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here! For the kids safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute. We are feeling so blessed and grateful. Sending much love from our fam to yours. Best wishes and Good Afternoon!! (sic)."

Only four years have passed since Diaz and Madden had their first child, a daughter named Raddix, in 2020, before this unexpected announcement. The couple has always chosen to keep most aspects of their private life out of the public eye in order to safeguard the privacy of their kids.



2015 saw the marriage of Madden, a musician from the band Good Charlotte, and Diaz, who was well-known for her parts in the films There's Something About Mary and Charlie's Angels.