Guwahati's popular Anuradha Cineplex has just released an exciting movie schedule for the upcoming week. Movie enthusiasts in the region are in for a cinematic treat as the theater showcases a mix of Assamese and Hindi films.

November 10 to November 12 - "RAGHAV" (Assamese)

For Assamese movie lovers, "RAGHAV" is set to steal the spotlight on the 10th and 11th of November. You can catch this thrilling Assamese film at four different showtimes: 11 AM, 2 PM, 5 PM, and 8 PM. This gripping local production promises to keep you on the edge of your seat.

November 12 to November 16 - "TIGER 3" (Hindi)

From the 12th to the 16th of November, the theatre will screen the highly anticipated Hindi film "TIGER 3." This action-packed Bollywood extravaganza starring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif is sure to be a blockbuster. You can watch "TIGER 3" at three different showtimes: 11 AM, 2 PM, and 5 PM.

Additionally, for those looking to enjoy the Assamese hit "RAGHAV" again, there's an 8 p.m. screening on the same dates.

Booking Information

To secure your seats for these exciting screenings, you can call Anuradha Cineplex at the following numbers: 8822777555 or 9954544738. For a more convenient booking experience, you can visit the BookMyShow website using this link- https://in.bookmyshow.com/buytickets/anuradha-cineplex-guwahati/cinema-guw-ACGA-MT/20230605

Don't miss out on the chance to experience these fantastic movies on the big screen. Grab your tickets now and immerse yourself in the world of Assamese and Hindi cinema at Anuradha Cineplex in Guwahati!