From traveling thousands of kilometers to pick a home cook from Assam to Masterchef season 7 show to always having a special room for Assamese food, Vikas Khanna never misses a chance to share his side of happiness for Northeast India.

In a recent podcast with TRS Clips, Celebrity chef Vikas Khanna recently praised Assamese cuisine in a podcast, stating its international recognition is due. He had previously featured a home cook from Assam on Masterchef.

Answering a question about what dish should be internationally saleable, Chef Vikas Khanna replied, "It's Assamese dishes. I was like what is going on. It is so underrated because they are not loud-spoken.

To the quintessential foodie, Assam has to offer an intriguing array of culinary jewels. Assamese food is all about minimizing waste. It constitutes a varied combination of ingredients starting from rustic vegetables and the complex “Khar” to a lot of animal proteins and even insects.