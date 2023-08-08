Jailer, Rajinikanth's first movie in two years, seems to be an action-packed comedy. The Economic Times claimed that offices in Chennai and Bengaluru had declared vacation for their staff on the day of Jailer's release as fans get forward to watch Rajinikanth return on screen. Additionally, several businesses have given out complimentary tickets to their staff members. On August 10, the Nelson Dilipkumar-directed film Jailer, starring Rajinikanth, will be released.

The film is gearing up for a grand release in theatres worldwide on Thursday( August 10). Just two days remain until Jailer's release, and fans are clearly anticipating it. Many have started running countdowns for Jailer's release on social media. A company's holiday notice on "account of the release of superstar Rajnikanth's movie Jailer" is going viral amid anticipation of a high box office debut.

The company said in its notice that it declared a holiday on August 10 'to avoid piled up leave requests to the HR department'. The notice further said, “We also take the privilege of going the extra mile to support antipiracy by providing free tickets to employees...”

After a two-year absence, Rajinikanth makes his big-screen comeback in this film, playing a retired police officer. His first project with Nelson Dilipkumar is Jailer.

This month saw the debut of the Jailer Showcase promotional trailer for Rajinikanth's Jailer. Jackie Shroff was also seen in the trailer threatening Rajinikanth over the phone. Priyanka Mohan, Shiva Rajkumar, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, and Vinayakan also appear in the film Jailer.