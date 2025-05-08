Cheryl Cole, former partner of late singer Liam Payne and mother to their son, Bear, has been officially named as one of the administrators of Payne’s $32.2 million estate, following the artist’s death in October 2024. Court documents filed on May 1 confirm that Cole and attorney Richard Mark Bray will oversee the estate’s management.

Payne, 31, died after falling from a third-floor balcony at the CasaSur Palermo hotel in Buenos Aires. The incident led to a police investigation and the eventual charging of five individuals in December. Authorities ruled out suicide, citing toxicology findings and witness statements that indicated drug use was involved.

At the time of his death, Payne had not prepared a will. Under UK inheritance law, this means his son Bear, now eight, is expected to inherit the estate. However, as Cole and Bray have only been granted limited authority for now, the assets cannot yet be distributed.

Documents reviewed by The New York Post revealed the estate’s gross value at approximately $38 million, with a net worth of $32.2 million. Cole and Bray are responsible for safeguarding and organizing the assets during the legal process.

Payne’s sudden death was met with an outpouring of grief from the global music community. The former One Direction star’s funeral was held in Buckinghamshire in November, attended by close friends and family.

In a public message shared after the tragedy, Cole expressed deep sorrow: “As I try to navigate this earth-shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I’d like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being.”

She added: “Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7-year-old son. A son that now has to face the harsh reality of never seeing his father again.”

Legal proceedings regarding Payne’s estate are ongoing.