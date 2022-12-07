Following the monumental failure of Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar is slated to play another historical figure and this time the Bollywood actor is essaying the role of legendary Maratha monarch Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Yes, after decades in the Hindi film industry, Akshay is going to make his Marathi film debut with Vedat Marathe Veer Daudale Saat.

The shot of Akshay as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj has a chandelier in the frame. Now comes the catch. Light bulbs are positioned along the rim of the chandelier. The teaser is motivated by the fact that lights were created after the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, who reigned from 1630 until 1680.

"Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680. Thomas Edison invented the light bulb in 1880. This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji", one user wrote on Twitter.

Shivaji Maharaj ruled from 1674 to 1680.



Thomas Edison invented light bulb in 1880.



This is Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji. pic.twitter.com/C2O93cTsz3 — Nimo Tai 🇮🇳 (@Cryptic_Miind) December 6, 2022

"Akshay Kumar needs to better preparation for historical characters. He was disappointed as Prithviraj Chauhan and now again fake beard for Chattrapathi Shivaji Maharaj role directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Can't we expect authenticity from him? #AkshayKumar #ShivajiMaharaj #Shivaji", another one wrote.

Akshay Kumar needs to better preparation for historical characters. He disappointed as Prithviraj Chauhan and now again fake beard for Chattrapathi Shivaji Maharaj role directed by Mahesh Manjrekar. Can't we expect authencity from him? #AkshayKumar #ShivajiMaharaj #Shivaji — Pankaj Sinha (@Pankajsinha2706) December 7, 2022

Another said, "There are many things wrong with Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji Maharaj. For starters Shivaji Maharaj passed away when he was 50. Akshay is 55. Could they not have found a Marathi speaking actor with good acting skills to play him?"

There are many things wrong with Akshay Kumar playing Shivaji Maharaj. For starters Shivaji Maharaj passed away when he was 50. Akshay is 55.

Could they not have found a Marathi speaking actor with good acting skills to play him? https://t.co/7GtqnbQN7j — Dr Apoorv Bhat (@AnarchistIndian) December 7, 2022

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar's 'Bimal' partner Ajay Devgan showed support for his upcoming movie. Dear

@akshaykumar, looking forward to seeing you essay the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the Marathi film. He is my favourite Maratha hero and I’m happy yet another film is being made saluting this great warrior' Devgan wrote in his Twitter post.