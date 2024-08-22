On the occasion of his 69th birthday, legendary actor Chiranjeevi was treated to a special gift by the makers of his much-anticipated film Vishwambhara. The first look of the veteran actor from the movie was unveiled today, showcasing him in a powerful and fiery avatar that has already sent waves of excitement through his fan base.

The poster, revealed by UV Creations on their official X account (formerly known as Twitter), features Chiranjeevi, a Padma Vibhushan awardee, wielding a trishul engulfed in flames. The intense artwork is further amplified by dramatic illustrations of lightning and fire, encapsulating the formidable vibe of the character he is set to portray.

When darkness and evil take over the world, a 𝗠𝗔𝗚𝗡𝗔𝗡𝗜𝗠𝗢𝗨𝗦 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥 shall shine bright to fight🌟



Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets ❤️‍🔥



Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara ✨



Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th,… pic.twitter.com/8pqHaIeRIe — UV Creations (@UV_Creations) August 22, 2024

To complement the striking visuals, the makers shared a tantalizing description of Chiranjeevi's character in the film. They wrote, “When darkness and evil take over the world, a MAGNANIMOUS STAR shall shine bright to fight. Happy birthday, MEGASTAR @KChiruTweets. Let the world witness your aura with #Vishwambhara. Get ready for a MEGA MASS BEYOND UNIVERSE, In cinemas from January 10th, 2025.”

As part of his birthday celebrations, Chiranjeevi, accompanied by his wife Surekha, made a pilgrimage to the Tirupati temple to seek blessings. The couple, dressed in modest and simple attire, was warmly welcomed by a crowd of paparazzi eager to capture the moment.

In addition to the outpouring of love from his dedicated fans, Chiranjeevi received heartfelt birthday wishes from several younger stars in the film industry, including Allu Arjun and Jr NTR. They took to their X accounts to extend their warm regards to the Mega Star.

Vishwambhara, set for a theatrical release on January 10, 2025, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Trisha Krishnan, Kunal Kapoor, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and others. The film's music is being composed by the legendary M.M. Keeravani, further heightening anticipation for this cinematic spectacle.