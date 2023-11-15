The Diwali festivities were elevated to a new high when popular actor Chiranjeevi showcased his dance skills to the Jawan title track. The video of this exciting moment was shared by Raja Kumari, the singer and rapper of the Jawan song.

The video reveals Ram Charan, leading his father to the dance floor, following which Chiranjeevi mesmerizes everyone with his exceptional dance moves. The superstar appears to be thoroughly enjoying the performance, making the occasion even more memorable.

Raja Kumari expressed her feelings in these words, "Home is where the heart is. Thank You Hyderabad for the most beautiful Deepavali. Felt so good to hear Telugu spoken all around me with friends that truly love me but honestly...NOTHING will beat this vision board moment of dancing with Megastar @chiranjeevikonidela Thank you @lakshmimanchu for always being my biggest champion and making sure everyone knows who I really am. Love to my girlies @deejasti @vasukipunj for always being the light and making sure I have the best people around me." Take a look: