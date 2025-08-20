Chris Martin isn’t ditching the kiss cam despite viral concert drama

Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin, is keeping the “kiss cam” alive at concerts, even after last month’s awkward moment in Massachusetts went viral.

During the band’s “Music of the Spheres” World Tour stop in Hull, England, Martin addressed the crowd about the incident. “We've been doing [the Jumbotron] for a long time, and it is only recently that it became a… yeah,” he said, referencing the Massachusetts moment without going into full detail. “Life throws you lemons, and you've got to make lemonade. So, we are going to keep doing it because we are going to meet some of you.”

Martin also interacted with fans, calling out signs and thanking a devoted concertgoer who had attended multiple shows. Spotting the fan, he said, “You were at that Boston gig… well, OK, thank you for coming again after that debacle,” nodding to the incident at Gillette Stadium.

The drama unfolded on July 16 when former Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and ex-HR head Kristin Cabot appeared on the kiss cam. Byron wrapped his arm around Cabot, and both quickly hid their faces. The awkward reaction, combined with Martin’s on-stage quip—“Either they're having an affair or they're just very shy”—sent the clip viral.

The fallout was swift: Astronomer put Byron and Cabot on leave, and Byron resigned the next day. Despite the scandal, Martin seems determined to keep the kiss cam a staple of Coldplay shows.