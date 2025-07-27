Chris Martin’s ex-wife becomes Astronomer spokesperson after Coldplay concert scandal

A Coldplay concert kiss cam has landed a US tech company in crisis, and now Chris Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, is the one addressing the fallout.

Astronomer, a data tech firm, appointed Paltrow as its temporary spokesperson after a viral video from Coldplay’s July 16 concert in Foxborough appeared to show the company’s CEO, Andy Byron, and head of HR, Kristin Cabot, on the stadium’s kiss cam. The clip quickly circulated online, drawing widespread attention due to the pair’s leadership roles at the company and the awkward timing of the moment.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, performing on stage at the time, reacted in real-time: “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”

Soon after, both executives resigned from their roles at Astronomer. The company has not commented directly on their departures.

Instead, it released a video on X (formerly Twitter), featuring Paltrow responding to public questions on behalf of the company’s more than 300 employees.

“Astronomer has gotten a lot of questions over the last few days. And they wanted me to answer the most common ones. Yes, Astronomer is the best place to run Apache Airflow,” Paltrow says in the clip, without addressing the incident directly.

Astronomer, which provides tools for managing data workflows, has not explained the decision to involve Paltrow, but her appearance, given her personal connection to the concert’s performer, has only amplified attention on the case.

What began as a brief moment on a concert screen has since sparked executive exits, online debate, and now, an unexpected celebrity cameo in corporate crisis management.