Coldplay’s India tour wrapped up with a surprise that had fans buzzing—Chris Martin jokingly claimed he was from Telangana. The moment, which happened during the band’s final show in Ahmedabad, quickly caught the attention of Indian fans, including actor Vijay Deverakonda.

As the concert came to a close, Martin playfully declared, “Everyone knows that I am from Telangana,” while thanking his bandmates for 29 years together. Taking the joke further, he labelled Coldplay an "Indian band," assigning different states to each member—bassist Guy Berryman from Tamil Nadu and drummer Will Champion as “100 per cent Gujarati” from Ahmedabad.

The lighthearted comment sparked excitement online, and Vijay Deverakonda jumped in by sharing the clip on his Instagram stories. He wrote, “Chris Martin ❤️ welcome! Someone needs to make a Podusthunna Poddumeeda x Coldplay mashup.”

For those unfamiliar, Podusthunna Poddumeeda is a well-known song from the 2011 film Jai Bolo Telangana, deeply associated with the Telangana movement. The song was composed by Chakri, with lyrics and vocals by Gummadi Vittal Rao.

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda was last seen in The Family Star and had a cameo in Kalki 2898 AD.