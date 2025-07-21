Chris Martin’s kiss cam warning: 'Do your makeup or duck fast'

Coldplay’s Chris Martin had some playful advice for fans at a recent show: “If you haven’t done your makeup, do your makeup now.”

The light-hearted comment came during the band’s latest concert, following a now-viral kiss cam moment that left one couple scrambling — and sparked unexpected fallout well beyond the stadium.

At Coldplay’s July 16 performance at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, cameras panned to a man and woman in the crowd for a classic kiss cam moment. But instead of leaning in, the pair quickly hid their faces. The woman covered up, and the man ducked down — both visibly caught off guard by their sudden appearance on the big screen.

Fans laughed it off. Chris Martin noticed the moment too, joking during the show that the couple were “either having an affair or just very shy.” But internet detectives weren’t done.

The man in the clip was widely identified online as Andy Byron, CEO of data tech firm Astronomer. Speculation also swirled around the woman beside him, with social media users suggesting she might be the company’s Head of HR, Kristin Cabot.

The video quickly gained millions of views, and the Astronomer’s board launched a formal internal review. By the end of the week, the company confirmed Byron had stepped down.

“Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability,” the company said in a statement. “Andy Byron has tendered his resignation, and the Board of Directors has accepted.”

While the company acknowledged the viral moment had changed public awareness “overnight,” it stressed its core mission remains the same — helping teams solve tough data and AI challenges. Cofounder Pete DeJoy is now serving as interim CEO.

Byron is reportedly married and based in New York.

As for Coldplay, they’re moving full speed ahead with their world tour. The band is set to play in Nashville on July 22 before heading to Miami, London, and more cities through early September.

And thanks to Chris Martin, fans now have a new pre-show ritual: makeup check — just in case.