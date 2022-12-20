Some movies make you laugh, some make you cry, and yet others fall somewhere in between. There is almost always a good movies for you this Christmas, whether you need a gloomy picture that ends on a cheerful note or one that will make you giggle.

Here we've selected some joy for you available on Netflix, Prime Video, Disney, and other streaming platforms to keep you entertained in the coming weeks.

Spirited

Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have joined together for this fun-packed musical comedy touted as a modern rendition of Charles Dickens's A Christmas Carol.

Over the years, the 1843 novella has been adapted for the cinema in a variety of styles. This version, which debuted in theatres last month before making its way to Apple TV+, focuses on a group of afterlife spirits known as the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet-To-Come.

For decades, Present (Ferrell) has been eligible for "retirement," but he has refused to do so. He offers Clint Briggs (Reynolds), a controversial media strategist, as their next assignment, determined to keep fighting the good fight.

Falling for Christmas

Lindsay Lohan stars as a privileged heiress who suffers amnesia after falling from a snowy hillside and ends up in the care of a ruggedly gorgeous lodge owner, played by Glee actor Chord Overstreet.

Its release has created some interest because it stars Lohan in her first big role in a big movie in over a decade. The former child star, best remembered for her roles in The Parent Trap and Mean Girls, has been virtually missing from the performing world since the late 2000s.

Falling For Christmas isn't taken too seriously, and if you're not seeking for highbrow entertainment, it's a perfectly lovely way to spend an afternoon.

Delivery of Christmas

‘Delivery by Christmas’ formerly known as "Jeszcze Przed Swietami," is a Polish romance drama focused on Maria, a diligent and kind 30-year-old who struggles to fulfil her deliveries on time. When a coworker messes up all of her orders, she decides to fix the problem. Maria is currently racing against the clock to get all of the gifts to their designated recipients before it's too late. Krzysztof, a wary client who also had his package swapped, accompanies her on her adventure.

Delivery by Christmas is a charming Christmas film with some touching elements. Not every hero wears a cape, and we see in this film that not every Santa has a sleigh. The major character in the film is trying everything she can to deliver the gifts on time, just like Santa runs to deliver every surprise gift on time.

Something from Tiffany’s

It wouldn't be Christmas without a hilarious switcheroo and frantic scramble to reunite the correct present with the rightful recipient. This Hollywood version, produced by Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine, is based on Melissa Hill's international best-selling novel.

Set in New York, the movie follows Rachel, played by Zoey Deutch, as her world is flipped upside down when her boyfriend delivers her a little blue box containing an unexpected item from the posh jewellery company Tiffany & Co.

Across town, another couple is exchanging gifts when they realise that something has gone horribly wrong at their end as well. Shay Mitchell (Pretty Little Liars), Kendrick Sampson (The Vampire Diaries), and Ray Nicholson are among the cast members (Out of the Blue).

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special follows the heroic team as they go to Earth in quest of the ultimate Christmas present for their commander, Peter Quill, who is half human and half celestial.

Written and directed by James Gunn, the man behind the Guardians of the Galaxy movie, this 42-minute spectacular stars Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan, and Bradley Cooper, with Kevin Bacon joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time.

Gunn's inspirations include the Star Wars Holiday Special (1978) and a boyhood appreciation of animated TV classics such as Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964) and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (1966).