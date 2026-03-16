“CHYIMI” wins best director award at New York Short Animation Festival 2026

The animated short film “CHYIMI,” directed by Dr. Partha Sarathi Mahanta, IPS, has won the Best Director Award (Winter 2026) at the New York Short Animation Festival (NYSAF), marking an international recognition for Indian animation.

The New York Short Animation Festival celebrates creativity and innovation in animation and brings together works from filmmakers around the world. The festival recognises excellence in animated storytelling while offering a global platform for both emerging and established animators.

NYSAF is also partnered with Cine Universitario UACJ in Mexico, providing selected films additional opportunities to be screened for audiences in Mexico. The collaboration allows filmmakers to gain wider international exposure beyond New York.

Speaking on the achievement, Dr. Mahanta said animation enables stories to cross language and geographical barriers and expressed honour that “CHYIMI” was recognised at an international platform such as NYSAF.

He added that stories rooted in local culture and experiences can resonate with audiences across the world.

The recognition of “CHYIMI” highlights the growing presence of Indian — particularly Assamese — storytelling in international animation platforms. The award acknowledges the film’s artistic direction and its ability to present a compelling narrative through animation.