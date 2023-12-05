At the age of 57, actor Dinesh Phadnis, best known for portraying Fredericks in the smash television series CID, passed away on Tuesday. His co-star Dayanand Shetty, who portrayed Daya in the series, informed IndianExpress.com that he had passed away. "Dinesh breathed his last at 12.08 am," he stated. The actor was being treated at Mumbai's Tunga Hospital and was in his late 50s.

Dinesh passed away from multiple organ failure, according to Shetty. "There were many complications, and he was taken off the ventilator last night," he stated. Mumbai will host the actor's funeral at 10.30 a.m.

According to earlier reports, Dinesh was brought to the hospital after suffering a heart attack on Sunday. Shetty later stated that liver disease, not cardiac arrest, was the cause.

After starring as Fredericks in the enduring TV series CID, which debuted in 1998 and continued for 20 years on Sony TV, Dinesh gained widespread recognition. In addition, he appeared in supporting parts in films like as Sarfarosh and Super 30 and on the hit sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.