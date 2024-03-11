Cillian Murphy earned the prestigious Best Actor award for his compelling performance as J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer." The film explores the tumultuous journey of the renowned theoretical physicist, often referred to as the "father of the atomic bomb."

Overwhelmed by the win, Murphy expressed gratitude to the Academy, director Christopher Nolan, and executive producer Emma Thomas during his acceptance speech. Acknowledging the transformative 20-year collaboration with Nolan, he described it as the "wildest, most exhilarating, most creatively satisfying journey."

The actor extended heartfelt thanks to every member of the "Oppenheimer" crew and cast, emphasizing their role in carrying him through the challenging production. In a nod to his fellow nominees, Murphy stated, "All my fellow nominees, I remain in awe of you guys. Truly."

Shifting to a personal note, Murphy expressed love for his two boys and proudly identified himself as a "very proud Irishman standing here tonight." However, the actor took a serious turn when dedicating his Oscar moment to those advocating for peace. Reflecting on the film's theme, he remarked, "We made a film about the man who created the atomic bomb, and for better or for worse, we're all living in Oppenheimer's world, so, I would like to dedicate this to the peacemakers everywhere."

This achievement marks Murphy's first Oscar nomination and win, adding to his prior victories at the Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild Awards, and British Academy of Film and Television Arts Awards for his outstanding portrayal in Nolan's war thriller.

"Oppenheimer" stands as the sixth collaboration between Murphy and Nolan, a partnership spanning nearly two decades and encompassing iconic films like Nolan's Batman trilogy, "Inception," "Dunkirk," and now, the critically acclaimed "Oppenheimer." Murphy's journey with Nolan took a pivotal turn with "Oppenheimer," where he finally led a Nolan-directed feature, a prospect he had eagerly anticipated.