Cillian Murphy, the Irish star known for his iconic role as Tommy Shelby in the BBC drama Peaky Blinders, has confirmed the news of the show's film adaptation.

The movie will be released on Netflix, as stated by Murphy in a quote shared with the streaming platform. "It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me.

It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This one is for the fans," Murphy said.

Netflix further amplified the excitement by sharing the news on its official Instagram handle.

Murphy's portrayal of Tommy Shelby has been central to the series' success, which also featured prominent actors such as Tom Hardy, Paul Anderson, and Anya Taylor-Joy in pivotal roles.

Peaky Blinders, which captivated audiences over six seasons, concluded its television run in 2022. The show's creator, Steven Knight, and director Tom Harper will be collaborating with Murphy for the film, promising to bring the same intensity and drama to the big screen that fans have cherished.

The film adaptation is a highly anticipated project, set to continue the legacy of the Shelby family saga.