For cinephiles, September 2023 promises an exhilarating month of entertainment, with a diverse lineup of must-watch movies and web series set to hit both theaters and streaming platforms.

The upcoming month is poised to introduce an array of exciting action, thriller, romantic, drama, and comedy films, each brimming with innovative concepts and gripping narratives.

The following month will see the debut of a number of thrilling action, thriller, romantic, drama, and comedy films with fresh ideas and captivating plots.

The following five films and web series are simply must-sees in September 2023:

The Wheel of Time

The Wheel of Time is back to enthrall viewers with Season 2 after a spectacular Season 1. The season will contain eight episodes, much like season 1. The series' star Rosamund Pike reprises her role as Moiraine Damodred, who gave a spellbinding performance in the first episode. When the first season comes to a close, Rand defeats the Dark Ones with Moiraine's assistance, but he begs Moiraine to inform his friends that he is no longer alive out of concern that he will embark on his trip alone with just one power.

Jawan

Following the enormous success of his most recent film, Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is prepared with another much-awaited film for this year. Fans of SRK are really excited about his upcoming film. According to Hindustan Times, Jawan has received attention for advance reservations because the movie has over 2 cr advance bookings in the USA and has sold about 13,750 advance tickets.

Sex Education Season 4

Sex Education's fourth and last season is scheduled to premiere on Netflix in September 2023. Since its 2019 premiere, the show has been nominated for and won numerous awards, including the Best Comedy Series prize for its third season last year. In the first three months that the streaming service was available, the third season was seen more than 65 million times.

Salaar

With his other much-anticipated film, Salaar, Prabhaas, the popular hero, is ready to ignite the big screen once more. In terms of advance bookings, Salaar is competing better than SRK's Jawan. According to reports, the film has barely made $2.5 million in advance sales in the US. The film's creators built 14 enormous sets in and around Ramoji Film City, promising never-before-seen magnificence in the process. Prashanth Neel directed the motion picture.

The vaccine War

The Vaccine War, directed by Vivek Agnihotri, is based on India's fight against Covid-19 and comes after the popularity of The Kerala Story. Anupam Kher, Pallavi Joshi, Nana Patekar, Raima Sen, and other well-known actors play prominent roles in the film. The film highlights the dedication of medical experts and scientists to helping the country during its most trying time.