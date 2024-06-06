CISF officer allegedly slaps newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut, probe on
An alleged altercation between a CISF officer and actress Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport has led to the formation of an inquiry committee. The incident occurred during a routine security check and is currently under investigation.
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CISF Officer Allegedly Slaps MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport
A constable-rank CISF officer allegedly slapped newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport on June 6 during frisking, according to sources.
The incident has prompted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to establish an inquiry committee composed of senior officers to investigate further.
The altercation occurred during a routine security check when an argument between Ranaut and the CISF officer escalated.
The nature of the argument and the events leading to the alleged physical altercation are currently under review.
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