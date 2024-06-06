A constable-rank CISF officer allegedly slapped newly elected MP Kangana Ranaut at Chandigarh Airport on June 6 during frisking, according to sources.

The incident has prompted the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) to establish an inquiry committee composed of senior officers to investigate further.

The altercation occurred during a routine security check when an argument between Ranaut and the CISF officer escalated.

The nature of the argument and the events leading to the alleged physical altercation are currently under review.