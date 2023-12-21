Parliament security is set to undergo a major change, with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) being considered to take charge instead of the Delhi Police.

This move comes in the wake of a significant security breach in Parliament. The central government is currently discussing this matter with relevant stakeholders.

Government sources revealed that the issue was brought up in a recent meeting attended by officials from Delhi Police, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), CISF, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and other concerned divisions. A final decision is expected to be made in subsequent meetings next week.

The meeting mainly discussed two points: handing over comprehensive security of the Parliament to CISF due to its expertise, and retaining Delhi Police security personnel at certain points.

An order has been issued to survey the Parliament building complex to gather input before the CISF's potential deployment.

This comes after the Lok Sabha Secretariat suspended eight security personnel following the December 13th security breach incident. T

he intruders, Manoranjan D and Sagar Sharma, jumped into the Lok Sabha from the visitors' gallery and opened smoke canisters. They were later arrested by the Delhi Police. Two more individuals, Neelam Azad and Amol Shinde, were also arrested outside Parliament after opening similar smoke canisters.

All four have been charged under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).