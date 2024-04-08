The music world mourns the loss of C.J. Snare, the founding singer of the iconic hair metal band FireHouse, who passed away at the age of 64. The band, known for hits like "Love of a Lifetime" and "When I Look Into Your Eyes" in the early Nineties, announced Snare's death via social media on Sunday.

In a heartfelt post, the surviving members of FireHouse expressed their grief, describing Snare as a "rock and roll warrior" and highlighting his role as the lead vocalist and one of the band's founding members. The announcement revealed that Snare passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday night, April 5, 2024, leaving behind a legacy of impactful music.

While no specific cause of death was provided in the announcement, it's noted that Snare's passing comes six months after he disclosed plans for abdominal surgery. Initially, the band postponed their scheduled gigs to allow Snare time to recover. However, during his recuperation period, FireHouse enlisted a fill-in singer to ensure the continuity of their performances.

C.J. Snare's contributions to FireHouse and the wider rock music scene will be remembered fondly by fans and peers alike. His distinctive voice and stage presence helped shape the band's identity and left an indelible mark on the genre.

The passing of C.J. Snare marks a somber moment for Rock N Roll, as fans and the music community come together to celebrate his life and legacy while mourning his untimely departure.