Gangu Ramsay, a prominent cinematographer-filmmaker and one of the famed Ramsay Brothers known for their cult horror films, passed away at a hospital in Mumbai on Sunday morning. He was 83 years old.

According to his family, Gangu Ramsay had been struggling with health issues for the past month. In a statement, they expressed deep sorrow at his demise, describing him as a legendary figure in the film industry. Ramsay is survived by his daughter Geeta Ramsay and son Chander Ramsay.

The last rites of the late cinematographer were conducted at the Oshiwara Crematorium at 2 pm today, as confirmed by the family.

Gangu Ramsay's legacy is deeply intertwined with the Ramsay Brothers banner, which was established by their patriarch F.U. Ramsay. Under this banner, he contributed his creative vision to over 50 iconic films, including classics like "Veerana", "Purana Mandir", "Bandh Darwaza", "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche", and "Khoj" featuring Rishi Kapoor.

The Ramsay Brothers became synonymous with the horror genre, particularly in the 1970s and 1980s, producing a string of B-grade films that featured elements like zombies, vampires, werewolves, and reanimated corpses. These films gained widespread popularity for their unique blend of horror and erotica.

In the book "In A Cult of Their Own: Bollywood Beyond Box Office" by Amborish Roychoudhury, it is noted that Ramsay Brothers and their 1972 horror film "Do Gaz Zameen Ke Neeche" played a pivotal role in shaping the Indian horror film industry.

The filmmaking responsibilities were divided among the seven brothers, with Gangu Ramsay handling the camera work. His contributions extended beyond cinematography; he also served as the cinematographer for "Aashiq Awara", one of Saif Ali Khan's early films. Additionally, he collaborated with Akshay Kumar in several "Khiladi" films and worked with veteran Kannada actor Vishnuvardhan.

Gangu Ramsay's influence also extended to television, where he worked on popular shows like "The Zee Horror Show", "Saturday Suspense", "X Zone", and "Nagin".

With the passing of Gangu Ramsay, the film industry has lost a visionary filmmaker whose contributions have left an indelible mark on Indian cinema.