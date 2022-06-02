UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced on Thursday that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in the state.

“We announce that the movie 'Samrat Prithviraj' will be made tax-free in Uttar Pradesh so that a common man can also watch this movie,” Yogi said.

The chief minister and his colleagues attended a special screening of Prithviraj Chauhan, a biopic based on the biography of the Rajput ruler who fought Mohammad Ghori. Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, and director Chandra Prakash Dwivedi were present there.

The screening was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Transport Minister Daya Shankar Singh, J P S Rathore, A K Sharma, Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, and others.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, had watched the film in Delhi on Wednesday. With Kumar by his side, Shah praised about the movie. "This film depicts the Indian tradition of women being respected and empowered. The story follows a hero who fought in battles all around the world, from Afghanistan to Delhi. He stated, "India has been fighting invasion for centuries."

During promotions of the film, Akshay Kumar in an interview with media appealed to the union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan to include in history textbooks stories related to Indian kings like Prithviraj Chauhan and Maharana Pratap.

"I am not saying that we should not read about Mughals... but balance it out (with teaching about Indian kings as well). They were great too," the actor said.