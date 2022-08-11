A day after stand-up comedian Raju Srivastava (58) suffered a cardiac arrest and was hospitalised, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath dialled his wife Shikha Srivastava and assured her of all possible help.

Additionally, the Chief Minister gave instructions to hospital staff to assist the family of the comedian.

According to reports, Srivastava had suffered a cardiac arrest while working the out in the gym yesterday and was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) where he underwent angioplasty. Shrivastava reportedly collapsed while he was running on a treadmill.

He is currently receiving care from the Cardiology and Emergency Department team at AIIMS, under the supervision of Dr. Nitish Nyay.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has also been in contact with the AIIMS director and Srivastava’s wife through the ordeal.

Srivastava, one of the most successful stand-up comedians in the country’s history, won ‘The Great Indian Laughter Challenge - Champions, and the title of "The King of Comedy".

Srivastava has been active in the entertainment industry since the late 1980s. He has also appeared in Bollywood movies like ‘Baazigar’, ‘Maine Pyar Kiya’, and ‘Bombay to Goa.’

He also participated in season three of reality television show ‘Bigg Boss.’