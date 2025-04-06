Coachella has released its full 2025 set times, offering fans a clearer picture of how the festival’s massive lineup will unfold across two weekends in April. Among the standout news: Ed Sheeran and Weezer have been officially added to the schedule but won’t be performing on the same day. Instead, each will take the Mojave stage on their respective Saturdays, occupying similar early afternoon slots.

Weezer is scheduled for April 12 at 3:10 pm with a 45-minute set, while Sheeran takes the stage on April 19 at 3 pm for a one-hour performance. The afternoon timing for both acts has surprised some fans, given their widespread popularity, but it’s part of a broader strategy that spreads major talent throughout the day.

Coachella’s headline slots are also set. Green Day will perform from 9:05 to 10:45 pm on both Saturday nights, followed by Travis Scott at midnight. Lady Gaga leads Friday nights, taking the stage at 11:10 pm, while Post Malone will close out the Sunday night shows at 10:25 pm.

The lineup brings together an eclectic mix of genres and generations. Friday's performances include Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, GloRilla, Benson Boone, The Go-Go's, and Three 6 Mafia. Saturdays feature artists like Charli XCX, Anitta, Misfits, T-Pain, LA Philharmonic, Jimmy Eat World, and Yo Gabba Gabba! Sundays will showcase Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, Shaboozey, and Ty Dolla $ign ahead of Post Malone's closing sets.

Each weekend offers a distinct mix while keeping headliners consistent. The diverse schedule is expected to attract a wide range of music fans, from longtime Weezer followers to those catching Ed Sheeran before he heads off on his European tour later this year.