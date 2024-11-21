The 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its headliners: Lady Gaga, Green Day, and Post Malone. The iconic festival, taking place in Indio, California, this April, promises a star-studded lineup.

Lady Gaga, who last performed at Coachella in 2017 as a replacement for Beyoncé, expressed her excitement on Instagram, saying she’s been waiting to return and deliver a performance she’s always dreamed of. "I’m headlining and starting the weekend off at Coachella. Can’t wait to hear you all singalong and dance till we drop," she shared.

In addition to the impressive headliners, Travis Scott will be bringing his unique vision to the festival with a custom desert design. Teasing fans on Instagram, he wrote, “New chapter, new performance, new Coachella by La Flame and Cactus Jack. First of its kind.”

The festival will span two weekends. Gaga kicks off the action on April 11 and 18, joined by artistes like Missy Elliott, Lisa, FKA Twigs, and more. Green Day will take the stage on April 12 and 19, along with Charli XCX, Misfits, Anitta, T-Pain, and more. Finally, Post Malone headlines on April 13 and 20, with Megan Thee Stallion, Zedd, Jennie, and others rounding out the Sunday performances.